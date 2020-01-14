Dubuque police and sheriff’s departments reported the following:
Alexander M. Keck, 21, of 2703½
- Elm St., was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Asbury Road on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Keck assaulted a 16-year-old at 9:11 p.m. Sunday at Subway restaurant, 4840 Asbury Road.
- Craig M. Burns, 45, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Burns assaulted Travis D. Heuer, 19, of Galena, Ill., at approximately 7:40 p.m. March 30.
- Terence J. Schwind, 57, of 3544 Keymont Drive, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while revoked.
- Labardae G. Ferguson, 31, of 2402 Queen St., was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, two counts of child endangerment, fifth-
- degree criminal mischief and
- interference with official acts. Court documents state that Ferguson assaulted Ashley D. Koester, 29, no permanent address, in the presence of the couple’s two children.
- Logan R. Ball, 26, of 521 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Rosaline Street on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Ball did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 28.