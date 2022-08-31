Members of an advisory commission for Dubuque’s Five Flags Center this week honed in on the improvements most needed at the facility.

Dubuque Civic Center Commission members agreed during a meeting that city officials should prioritize addressing issues related to limited bathroom capacity, an outdated heating and cooling system, restricted access for people with disabilities and a lack of premium seating.

