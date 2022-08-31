Members of an advisory commission for Dubuque’s Five Flags Center this week honed in on the improvements most needed at the facility.
Dubuque Civic Center Commission members agreed during a meeting that city officials should prioritize addressing issues related to limited bathroom capacity, an outdated heating and cooling system, restricted access for people with disabilities and a lack of premium seating.
The commission’s discussion was held ahead of a planned Dubuque City Council work session Oct. 24 at which city staff will present potential improvements for Five Flags Center and their projected costs. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the Civic Center Commission’s discussion will be part of what is presented to council members at the work session.
“We wanted to get feedback on what are the most critical issues for the facility,” Ware said. “This is a precursor to October.”
The work session comes after City Council members voted to not go forward with a March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to construct a new Five Flags Center amid concerns that the project would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade in the city’s bond rating.
Council members directed staff to examine cheaper scenarios that still would make necessary improvements to the aging facility.
Civic Center Commission members this week said several “necessary” improvements that could help the financial performance of Five Flags Center would require construction of a new building, such as raising the arena ceiling height to accommodate larger acts.
“That doesn’t happen without a new building,” Commission Member Bryce Parks said.
Commission members did agree that some improvements could be addressed in the existing building, such as expanding the facility’s bathroom capacity and making the building more accessible for people with disabilities.
Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook said some portions of the facility are inaccessible to people with disabilities, such as the second floor of the Five Flags Theater.
Some other improvements brought up by commission members wouldn’t necessarily increase revenues for Five Flags Center but are still structurally needed, they said, including replacing the roof and upgrading the heating and cooling system.
Ware said the Civic Center Commission might hold further discussions about the current needs of Five Flags Center before the planned council work session.
“We may need to come back and share some things,” Ware said. “It’s an ongoing conversation.”
