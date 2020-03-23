Dubuque Community School District leaders are exploring ways to revamp the ways they serve students facing significant struggles in the classroom.
Officials hope to launch an education program for ninth graders and 10th graders similar to the district’s Alternative Learning Center, which offers programming for 11th graders and 12th graders at risk of dropping out.
Educators also are looking into options to serve students in grades seven and eight who are struggling in school and students with mental health challenges, said Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services.
“It’s preventing that drop-out from the secondary school level, but more importantly, it’s about promoting the success of the students to really be able to get down and figure out what it is that each and every student needs to be successful,” she said.
District leaders seek to implement the new program for ninth grade and 10th grade students this fall. It would serve students at risk for not finishing school or who struggle to succeed in the district’s two comprehensive high schools.
The exact details of the program are still being worked out, but officials hope to identify a place where participating students could have a smaller learning environment with a core group of teachers, Horstman said.
“Really, what we’re looking to do is provide that small, intimate learning environment, and that would allow us to monitor the progress of the students more closely, to proactively intervene if we see early signs of attendance problems, academic problems,” Horstman said.
Chris Oberhoffer, the assistant principal who oversees the Alternative Learning Center, said a similar program for younger students could help them get a successful start to their high school career, whether that means eventually continuing at the ALC or transitioning back to a comprehensive high school.
“Any time we can get ahead of the game and help students get off to a strong start, that’s definitely better than trying to have to come in and recover those credits and get things back on track after students haven’t found the success that they’re looking for,” Oberhoffer said.
Officials also seek to begin offering more extensive mental health services to students so pupils who struggle with school because of anxiety, trauma or other issues can get the services they need.
“I think it’s fair to say that that is something we are working on, and we hope to have a program in place by the start of next school year,” Horstman said.
District leaders are starting discussions about programming for seventh grade and eighth grade students who need smaller environments, and are also considering offering summer school for middle school students who are behind in their classes.
Those conversations are still in their early stages, Horstman said.