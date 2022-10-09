Dubuque council, county board sign off on $1 million for new air carrier
Elected officials representing Dubuque and Dubuque County on Monday approved a collective $1 million to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport.
The Dubuque City Council and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors each agreed to contribute up to $500,000 as part of a two-year agreement.
The money will provide a minimum revenue guarantee to the yet-unnamed airline, which will provide four flights per week from the airport — two to Orlando, Fla., and two to Fort Myers, Fla.
Airport Manager Todd Dalsing said flights through the new airline likely will begin in the first quarter of 2023, depending on when negotiations are finalized. It would mark the return of commercial air service in the community since American Airlines ended its flights between Dubuque and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sept. 6.
If the first two years of flights prove popular, Dalsing said he believes the Dubuque-to-Florida air service could continue into the future without requiring additional financial support from the city and county.
Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque.
Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
Josh Kruger, president of Eagle Construction and Talon Development, said he aims to break ground on the project in the spring, with the first apartment building being completed within nine to 10 months.
“We’ve had Dubuque on our list of potential areas to take a look at for the past two years,” Kruger said. “We saw the need for Dubuque.”
Last week, city Zoning Advisory Commission members voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council rezone the site of the proposed apartment complex from planned commercial to planned residential. That recommendation will be considered by council members during their Oct. 17 meeting.
Making a mark: Work underway on Dyersville manufacturer’s $26.5 million facility
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One of the largest projects ever in the Dyersville area is underway.
Ancient Brands Milling is relocating to Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Park and constructing a 92,000-square-foot, $26.5 million facility. A groundbreaking celebration for the project was held Tuesday at the site, though a partial skeleton of the new building is up already.
“Whenever I drive by this site, I marvel at the outstanding progress being made,” Mayor Jeff Jacque said. “... When you live in Iowa, especially Dyersville, this is who we are and why we all work together — to turn dreams into a reality.”
Ancient Brands Milling manufactures organic and non-GMO puffed grains that are gluten-free and allergen-free, in addition to co-manufacturing products such as cereal, granola, energy bars and plant-based alternatives for products.
Peosta man sets regional, state pumpkin record
PEOSTA, Iowa — Pete Caspers knew his now record-breaking pumpkin was special by the time it was just 40 days old.
The Peosta resident had grown dozens of gigantic pumpkins in the past, but this one was different, eventually reaching a massive 2,424 pounds.
“On June 16, it was the size of a golf ball. It was the size of a basketball 20 days later, and then now, well, now we’re here,” he said.
The Atlantic giant pumpkin shattered state and regional records last weekend when Caspers took first place at the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Anamosa. It is currently the sixth-biggest pumpkin in the world and the largest ever grown in the Midwest.
It is the latest and largest in a long line of gigantic gourds Caspers has grown over the past four decades, breaking the 1,840.5-pound Iowa record he set just a week earlier. Caspers credits his success to a mix of practice, patience and being open to trying new things.
“I like the competitiveness and just that challenge,” he said. “It’s a challenge because everything’s got to go right, and this year everything did.”
