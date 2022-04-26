The nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos has announced a new brand and vision, including for its annual distribution of community grants.
The DRA -- which publicly will be known as the DRA but legally will still be the Dubuque Racing Association -- kicked off its annual grant campaign Tuesday evening, announcing a new structure for its 2022 grant guidelines with a strong focus on attracting people to Dubuque.
"We need to attract more people, raise people out of poverty and be able to reinvest in the hospitality aspects of the community," said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino, to the Telegraph Herald ahead of Tuesday's announcement. "We can be a catalyst for the community."
The DRA plans to distribute $2.9 million in grants to community nonprofit organizations this year, more than double the $1 million distributed last year.
But Dixon said a chunk of those funds will be dedicated to ideas area nonprofits have that can address community needs, such as workforce and child care.
He also noted that the Q Casino and Diamond Jo Casino are both dedicated to the new mission, even though they compete for customers.
"I was born and raised in Las Vegas," Dixon said. "I'm a third generation casino employee. And everyone I talk to is amazed that we are a nonprofit casino. I can't underscore how unique that is, even in the core gaming industry, how we can help propel the community forward."
For the new focus on community building, $1.7 million of the available grant funds will go towards "mission grants," said Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Chaplain Schmitt Island development.
Mission grants will focus on ways to attract people to Dubuque through population growth, meeting community needs and tourism. Mission grant applications are open June 27 through July 15 for requests between $50,000 and $500,000.
Dixon said these types of grants could go toward things like funding an intern position to expose people to a new line of work or even investment in child care offerings.
"We anticipate funding the same organizations in a different manner," he said.
Requests for DRA grants similar to previous years will still be collected, called "core grants." Buhr said $1.2 million will be available for core grants, and applications for projects under $50,000 will be open from May 1 to 20.
"We don't anticipate all of the requests to be capacity grants," Buhr said. "Those other requests will still be accepted. The goal is for organizations to start thinking in a way they haven't thought before."
The increase in available grant funds can be attributed to high profits for the Q Casino in 2021, which totaled about $12 million.
Along with those profits, a new lease agreement with the City of Dubuque was reached, which requires the casino's profits to be distributed evenly between the city, local charities and improvements to Chaplain Schmidt Island.
While the high profits were able to help increase the amount available in grants this year, Dixon said it should not be assumed that the funds will always be at that level going forward.
"We will stay consistent throughout, and we're good stewards of our resources and will make the right investments," he said. "But for the next two or three years, we shouldn't bank on this."
Buhr added that the DRA plans to have at least $1 million available in core grants and fund one $50,000+ project every year going forward.
The DRA was formed in 1985, with its main initial focus being to bring greyhound racing to Dubuque as a way to bring in new jobs and attract people.
With the final racing season at Iowa Greyhound Park ending on May 15, DRA officials want to outline a new area of focus going forward.
"In the mid '80s, (the DRA was) created because we were on defense and we needed to turn the tides," Dixon said. "We now have the opportunity to go on offense, and the things we do on offense look different. ... This campaign is the engine that can help propel us."
Part of that new look comes with a new logo and website, dradubuque.com. The website, which launched Tuesday, outlines the DRA's mission and the grant application process.
"Even though racing is going away, the DRA is still here," Buhr said. "We think there's a lot of value in those letters. They've been around for 37 years."