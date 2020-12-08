Three virtual “listening sessions” to take place this month will seek to identify issues related to brain health needs of area youth.
The sessions for residents of Dubuque, Delaware and Jones counties will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13; noon, Wednesday, Dec. 16; and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The release states that the sessions are open to all adults who care for children or whose profession impacts children’s lives.
Participants can share their experiences related to brain health needs, including access to services in the community and schools, as well as what additional services are needed.