Laura Feipel never grew up with dogs, and for a time, she feared them.
But since retiring nine years ago, she has devoted nearly all of her time to caring for and promoting their adoption.
“It’s kind of funny,” she said. “I wasn’t exactly terrified of them, but I was never a big fan. That has obviously changed.”
This month, Feipel was bestowed with this year’s Volunteer Service Award by Dubuque National Service Partnership for her five years of volunteer work at Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Working as an auditor in Missouri, Feipel had little experience with pets of any kind, so when she was asked to watch her co-worker’s two dogs, she had reservations. However, after spending time with the animals, she grew fond of their friendliness and constant affection.
Soon, she got one of her own — her first pet ever, at the age of 34.
“They are such good company,” Feipel said. “If I had a bad day, the dog would curl up in my lap, and it really meant a lot.”
When Feipel retired in 2012, she knew she wanted to devote more time to helping dogs. She volunteered at a local animal shelter in Kansas City. She started off walking dogs but quickly moved to also devoting time to the shelter’s veterinarian clinic and the retail store.
When Feipel moved back to her hometown of Dubuque in 2016 in order to be closer to family, she knew she wanted to volunteer at the local animal shelter, so she signed up to help at Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Just like at the shelter in Kansas City, the more time Feipel spent at the humane society, the more roles she found to fill. What started as walking dogs in the afternoon turned into letting them outside in the early morning as well. Before long, she was providing temporary foster care for dogs, collecting fecal samples, managing vaccination records and spending time as an adoption counselor.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp drop in volunteers at the humane society, and Feipel chose to devote even more time to fill the gap.
Today, she said she spends nearly every day at the site, volunteering in both the morning and afternoon. Much of her week is occupied by the shelter, but she doesn’t mind.
“I’ve always been a person who can’t see something not get done,” Feipel said. “If there is a possibility that I can do it, I will do it.”
However, Feipel also stressed the need the humane society has for volunteers in order to continue to provide proper care for all of the animals sheltered there.
Holly Schmidt, manager of volunteer and foster engagement at the humane society, said Feipel has been essential during a time when volunteers are in short supply.
“Laura has definitely stepped up and made sure the animals are getting the care they need,” Schmidt said. “She is always stepping up and willing to lend a hand.”