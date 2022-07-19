MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The Delaware County Board of Supervisors expects to hire a new county engineer within a month.

Anthony Bardgett, who held the position for both Delaware and Dubuque counties, left last month for a position with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Dubuque County hired Russell Weber as county engineer on June 27.

Delaware County plans to hire its own engineer, according to board chairwoman Shirley Helmrichs.

