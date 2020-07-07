For Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions, the financial impacts of COVID-19 came quickly.
CEO and co-founder Todd Colin said the Dubuque-based logistics company saw shipment volumes decline by as much as 35% at certain points over the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dropoff was due to supply-chain disruptions and an overall sense of confusion as clients attempted to navigate the complexities of an economy in partial shutdown mode.
The receipt of roughly $800,000 in funds via the federal Paycheck Protection Program helped insulate Rockfarm’s 62 staff members from the raging economic storm.
“It did what it was supposed to do, which was keep the employees on the payroll,” said Colin.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday released the names of more than 650,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.
Treasury identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that received more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.
In the Telegraph Herald coverage area, nearly 60 companies received at least $1 million in funding.
The disclosures, which come after members of Congress and others voiced concern about the level of transparency surrounding the PPP, don’t provide full details for any loans. And larger borrowers’ loans were disclosed only in broad ranges of values, such as $5 million to $10 million.
The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury Department said in a broad summary of the program. The government handed out $521 billion through the program, a crucial piece of the government’s $2 trillion rescue package. The loans can be forgiven if the businesses mostly use the money to continue paying their workers.
The program, passed hurriedly by Congress in March, was designed to provide small firms with loans of as much as $10 million, based on a company’s average monthly payroll before the pandemic.
The program’s supporters say it has kept tens of millions of workers employed during the pandemic and contributed to the surprising 2.5 million U.S. jobs added in May, with an additional 4.8 million jobs in June. The SBA and Treasury said borrowers reported that PPP loans supported 51.1 million jobs, or as much as 84% of all small business employees before the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the program supported at least 72% of the small business payroll in all 50 states.
Monday’s release reflects loans totaling almost $521.5 billion, which were approved between the launch of the program on April 3 and June 30, when the SBA temporarily stopped accepting new applications. Congress voted last week to extend the program until Aug. 8, and it reopened Monday morning.
An analysis of local beneficiaries reveals that the Paycheck Protection Program didn’t only benefit private businesses.
Dubuque nonprofit organization Hills & Dales received at least $2 million and less than $5 million through the program, according to the treasury department. CEO Marilyn Althoff said this funding was critical for the organization, which provides services to children and young adults with severe and profound mental and physical disabilities.
COVID-19 hit Hills & Dales on multiple fronts: the pandemic prompted the elimination of multiple revenue-producing programs, while the cancellation of school meant greater expenses related to caring for clients during the day.
“The funds assured we could keep (our workers) employed and supported,” said Althoff. “That was our number one goal.”
Crescent Community Health Center CEO Gary Collins also acknowledged the financial strains brought about by the novel coronavirus.
The temporary elimination of preventative medical and dental visits put a major dent in revenues, Collins acknowledged. At this point, he anticipates that revenues will be down 45% for the year.
“(The PPP) allowed us to cover two and a half months of our salaries. It also helped us to cover our rent and utilities,” he said. “That was the design of the program.”
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA also felt the financial sting caused by COVID-19. CEO Tony Calabrese said changes to the organization’s child care programming, lost revenue from canceled programs and the cancellation of memberships all have eaten into revenue.
The organization has benefited, however, from between $350,000 and $1 million in PPP funds.
“It definitely didn’t bridge the entire gap,” Calabrese said. “But it helped ease some tensions and made a huge difference to our organization.”
Not all recipients of PPP funds maintained their staffing levels.
Calabrese acknowledged that the Y was forced to lay off staff members due to COVID-19. However, federal policy dictates that the PPP loan still will be forgiven as long as the organization returns to pre-COVID employment levels prior to the end of the calendar year.
Navigating the complexities of the loan program was difficult for many entities, including Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions.
“There was a lot of confusion,” Colin said. “It was very stressful understanding what the program was all about.”
He also emphasized that the PPP funds don’t present a long-term solution for companies dealing with revenue decreases.
Without an economic rebound, companies that used the federal dollars to avoid layoffs still face major hurdles.
“At some point, companies have to right-size their business with no subsidy,” Colin said. “That is the piece we haven’t seen yet in our company. But all companies will have to assess that. If the margins don’t rebound, it means you have to make layoffs.”