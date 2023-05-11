One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a vehicle fire caused a blaze in the attached garage of a Dubuque home this afternoon.
Dubuque firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to a single-story, single-family home at 3080 Vail Trail and quickly knocked down the fire, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Derek Paulson.
They still were on scene at about 1:45 p.m., assessing whether the blaze had spread beyond the garage. Paulson said there was some smoke in the attic but that he did not yet know the full extent of damage. A subsequent press release from the fire department noted that crews reported smoke "inside the living area" of the house, in addition to fire and smoke damage in the attic.
Homeowner Susan O'Meara, 73, stood just up the street as firefighters dragged a hose through the front door of her house and propped up a ladder against her garage.
She said the blaze started when her son Terrance O'Meara, 49, was preparing to back his Jeep out of the garage.
"From what her son told me, he was getting ready to pull (the vehicle) out … and all of a sudden, there was a 'boom' from under the engine, and there was smoke and fire," Paulson said.
Susan was in the house at the time and hurried outside when she heard Terrance yell. She said he tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, to no avail.
"He was in a lot of the black smoke, and I couldn't see him," she said. "I ran up and yelled, 'Get out of there, Terry.'"
When emergency personnel arrived, Terrance was treated on scene and then taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, according to Paulson.
Susan said her husband, John O'Meara, was not home at the time of the incident. She was attempting to get in touch with him as firefighters continued their work.
"I'm just glad we're all OK. That all can be fixed, hopefully," she said, gesturing to the smoke- and water-damaged garage.
