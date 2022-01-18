On his way to class, a senior noticed a sophomore crossing the bridge that connected the two wings of Wahlert High School in the 1960s.
“I started noticing this really cute girl walking the opposite way that I was and I said, ‘Well, who is that?’” John Walsh said. “It was Sheila Hendricks. I said, ‘Ooh, I’m going to marry that girl someday.’”
It took an invitation to dance and several dates followed by about four years of dating, but today, John and Sheila have been married for 55 years.
“We were very much in love and still are,” John said.
The summer John graduated high school, he asked Sheila to dance at an event in downtown Dubuque.
“He’s been mine ever since,” Sheila said.
After he graduated high school, John began studying political science at Loras College. By the time he was in his final year of college, it seemed like everyone they knew was being drafted into the Vietnam War.
John and Sheila had discussed marriage and were eyeing a summer wedding, but they knew that John might be drafted. They didn’t want to risk getting married and then John having to leave a few days later, so they moved up the wedding to November.
They were married on Nov. 24, 1966, at Nativity Catholic Church.
After the ceremony, they had a dinner at the Moracco Supper Club and celebrated with a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Every time they eat at the Moracco, they remember the wedding, John said.
“Sheila had this huge family, and I never met so many cousins in my life,” John said. “By the end of the day, I couldn’t even smile anymore. I’d been smiling so much all day and meeting all these people. It was really neat.”
John graduated and got a job at Dubuque Savings and Loan Association and waited to see if he’d be drafted. Sheila was working at William C. Brown Company, a book publisher.
One day, John came home from work and found his draft notice. He waited for Sheila to come home, but that day she had news of her own.
“She came home and said, ‘Guess what? I’m pregnant!’” John said. “I said, ‘Oh! Guess what?’”
Only one of their dramatic announcements was fulfilled. John had a bad knee and wasn’t sent overseas.
Their first child, Kelly, was born in 1968. Sheila became a stay-at-home mom and they had two more daughters, Kim and Krista.
“I’m a man who’s rich in daughters,” John recites, quoting Iowa songwriter Greg Brown. “I’ve been saying that for a long time.”
Every fall, the family went apple picking in Gays Mills, Wis. In the summer, they took trips to Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis. Their daughters have maintained the traditions with their families, Sheila said.
“We had family night every Tuesday night,” daughter Kim Walsh said. “We couldn’t interact with friends or take phone calls. We played games and hung out as a family.”
Sheila and John taught their daughters the importance of family, Kim said. Once, Kim remembers hearing them say that their relationship was the most important one in the family. She didn’t understand it at the time, but it stuck with her.
“It meant that their love is the foundation for the rest of the family,” Kim said. “My whole entire childhood, I never questioned how much they loved each other.”
When Krista was in middle school, Sheila started working for the Archdiocese of Dubuque. After a couple of years, she got a job at Loras College, where she worked for 23 years.
In 1989, John got a new job at Dubuque Bank and Trust. In 2002, he began working at Loras College, raising money for the school.
Both Sheila and John retired in 2010, but John soon was asked to lead the Driftless Area Initiative, a conservation group. He worked for two years before retiring again and then decided to work part-time raising money for the Northeast Iowa School of Music for another five years.
John also served for a while as the president of the Dubuque County Historical Society. During his tenure, the group built the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.
Several months after their retirement in 2010, Sheila’s mother died.
“It was very special because I had those few months with her,” Sheila said.
Around that same time, their granddaughter Anna Weitz, then 3, was diagnosed with cancer.
“She was in treatment for 54 weeks and the blessing in all this was I was no longer working, so I was available to help out with the family,” Sheila said.
Anna died in 2012.
“With any marriage, there’s going to be hard times like with Anna,” John said. “With some of the stuff you go through, there’s no way you can survive that if you don’t really try ... it take’s a lot of hard work.”
Sheila said that her mother once told her to count blessings, not troubles. That’s what she’s lived by.
“We’re very blessed,” Sheila said. “Even through trying times, we try to count our blessings.”
Marrying the right person is important, John said, though there’s luck in that too.
“I thought I knew who she was, but after you’ve lived with somebody for a few years, I found out she had strengths I didn’t have any idea of,” John said. “I always knew Sheila was very sweet. She’s an Irish girl, and I didn’t understand how Irish girls are very sweet, but they’re very tough too.”
Sheila is the quiet one, John said, but when she speaks, everyone should pay attention.
“Everything she says is worth hearing,” John said.
They complement one another, Sheila said.
“John is very, very enthusiastic and he’s got a love for so many different things,” Sheila said. “We balance each other ... it’s definitely helped me grow and do things that I probably never would have.”