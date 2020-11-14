LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members are set to deliberate and vote on next year’s $4.5 million budget, but the city faces revenue pressures due to outstanding debt, leaving little room to finance capital projects.
The city’s finance committee has greenlighted the 2021 budget proposal, which will be reviewed and possibly voted on by Common Council members on Monday, Nov. 16.
“We can move money around year to year, but that does not fix the structural issue the city has with its finances,” said City Administrator David Carlson.
The city has reached the state-imposed limit it can tax residents, which this year increased less than 1% — from $6.57 per $1,000 to $6.63. An owner of a $150,000 home is expected to have the city portion of their annual tax bill increase by $9.
The city’s tax rate is one of the lowest in the region, which Carlson said is a point of pride, but it also has limited the city’s ability to generate new revenue.
“If you want to do the street projects … we’re going to need to generate additional revenue,” he said.
The city funds most of its capital projects through borrowing, but it has reached 82% of its borrowing capacity. More than half of the tax dollars the city collects annually pay for outstanding debt, which this year stands at an estimated $9.6 million.
The city has budgeted just $162,000 for capital projects in 2021, but a $20 municipal wheel tax that Carlson has proposed would generate more than $74,000 per year. The dollars can only be spent on street repairs.
The majority of council members have expressed an interest in the tax, but Mayor David Varnam has pledged to veto the measure in the event it is approved Monday.
“I don’t want to give another reason for residents to move out of the city … at a time where people are struggling,” he said.
Council Member Rose Oliveto, who is on the finance committee, opposes the measure for similar reasons.
“Right now, it’s just a tough time for people,” she said. “It’s just such a small amount that we would get by taxing people.”
If Varnam issues a veto, it only could be overridden if six council members vote do so.
The 2021 budget also includes a sewer utility rate increase of 1.5%. For a resident that uses 4,000 gallons monthly, their bill would increase from $43.01 to $43.66.
An additional proposed water utility rate increase of 3% would raise rates from $31.72 to $32.67 per month for 4,000 gallons.
The budget also includes a 1% wage increase for nonunion employees, except library staff, whose wages are set by the library board. Police officers are to receive a 2% increase as will two utility operators. One utility operator is to receive a 3% increase.