PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A former school building might change hands as the City of Platteville continues to scout locations for a replacement fire station or new community center.
Long shuttered for classes in the Platteville School District, the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center houses several organizations, including Head Start, Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin and Platteville Senior Center.
“The district has this building … but it doesn’t fit with a school district educating students,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
School officials want the facility to continue to serve a community purpose and have reached a sale agreement with the city to that effect.
Platteville Common Council members this week reviewed a proposal that would transfer ownership of the nearly 3-acre property, located at 155 W. Lewis St., for $1. The building has not undergone a fair market appraisal, and officials declined to speculate as to its monetary value.
The city is considering the O.E. Gray site for three uses, including the construction of a new fire station, which would replace the city’s existing, antiquated facility.
Estimates presented to city leaders earlier this year determined that building the fire station at O.E. Gray would cost $11 million to $13 million. The chief benefits of the site are the property’s size and location within the city limits.
At public meetings, Platteville residents also have expressed interest in the creation of a community center.
Platteville Senior Center also needs a permanent home, City Manager Adam Ruechel said.
In 2017, the center relocated to O.E. Gray after city officials decided during a round of budget cuts to sell off a former building that housed the program. The center currently leases multiple rooms in O.E. Gray.
Even if the fire station is constructed, Ruechel hopes the current building can be integrated into the project to reduce costs and enable current tenants to remain on site.
The sale agreement stipulates that the city will honor existing lease agreements but will assume control over extensions and future property use decisions.
“Our intention in the foreseeable future is to continue those partnerships,” Ruechel said.
Bill Cramer, president of the senior center’s fundraising arm, known as Platteville Area Senior Support, said he is optimistic the center will not be displaced again.
According to Ruechel, rent collected from O.E. Gray tenants is sufficient to finance building upkeep costs, which total about $60,000 annually.
Both the council and the school board must approve the transfer, a move the council is expected to consider on June 8.
Council members have expressed unanimous enthusiasm for the endeavor.
“It’s an extremely generous offer,” Kathy Kopp said.