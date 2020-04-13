March convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Ryan J. Behnke, 29; Jan. 12; second offense.
- Scott J. McDonough, 23; Dec. 26.
- Alexander A. Richard, 20; Oct. 25.
- Hayley M. Clarke, 24; Nov. 28.
- Jose S. Alvarez, 56; Feb. 1; second offense.
- Daniel M. Lux, 28; Dec. 3; third offense.
- Melissa M. Hyde, 39; Dec. 17, 2018; second offense.
- John C. Shempert Sr., 36; March 7, 2019; second offense.
- Michael V. Leibfried, 50; July 26.
- Heather M. Connolly, 30; Aug. 8.
- Meghan M. Pearson, 31; Oct. 18.
- Erick Avila, 20; Nov. 16.
- Ruth I. Sheehan, 46; Nov. 28.
- Amber M. Mussmann, 31; Dec. 29; second offense.
- Sharon M. Bartlett, 40; Dec. 29.
- Michelle L. Atchison, 37; Jan. 3.
- Lisa J. Vogel, 49; Dec. 12.