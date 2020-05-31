Change, it’s said, is hard. But when it comes to the shifting landscape of job interviews, people from both sides of the table express great satisfaction.
The traditional style of job interviews — think of questions like “what is your five-year plan?” and “what are your strengths and weaknesses?” — is a style that has gone by the wayside in recent years. In its place is a newer situational or behavioral interview format, with questions such as “Can you tell me about a time when you worked as part of a team?”
Recruiters and human resources managers prefer the situational interview style for the candor it brings.
Katie McClain, human resources manager for Dupaco Community Credit Union, said organizations favor situational interview questions because “it’s still an opportunity for candidates to be able to tell their story and reveal their skills, abilities and experience in a more realistic, authentic way.”
Tara Miller, marketing assistant at Northeast Iowa Community College, said that’s how her interview played out in the fall of 2019.
Dressed in her interview suit, Miller sat at a round table with four NICC employees. The tone was conversational and friendly, she recalls, with interviewers chiming in with “that’s a great idea” and other affirming statements.
“I can honestly say it was the best interview I ever had,” Miller said. “I think these types of interviews are beneficial both to the employer and the interviewee.”
She added, “I felt that I was really able to show who I am and what my work ethic is like. I remember walking out of the interview feeling great and feeling like I connected with the interviewers.”
Diane Carroll, billing specialist at Stonehill Franciscan Services, was hired one year ago and recalls her interview featuring situational questions such as “what’s an example of a project that you worked on either with a team or by yourself?”
Carroll said she liked the interview style because “I felt like they wanted to know me as a person, not just to fill the position.
“I feel it also let the staff doing the interview understand me better and my work history,” she said.
That’s why situational interviews have become the norm for hiring managers, experts say.
“In this type of interview, the candidate does 80% of the talking,” said Karla Waldbillig, vice president of human resources at Stonehill Franciscan Services. “Therefore, as the interviewer, the amount of information I can learn about a candidate is more than in a traditional interview.”
She said employers gain a lot from situational interviews. Notably, they glean information about a job candidate’s communication style, decision-making process and critical-thinking skills.
Waldbillig said stories are a great way for candidates to share what they value and are passionate about. Traditional interview questions can’t provide insights into a candidate’s inner workings the way situational interview questions can.
Kaila Boothroy, director of people and culture at Cartegraph, said situational interviews also help “determine cultural fit by assessing how a candidate’s values and priorities may influence their actions.”
She said Cartegraph has applied this format to interviews for several years now, in addition to behavioral interview questions.
“We find that situational interviews help us uncover how well a candidate thinks on their feet and responds to unexpected problems,” she said. “This method also provides insight into what a candidate’s behavior or performance on the job may look like.”
McClain said that while job candidates must think fast within a situational interview, they can prepare to some degree.
Pondering their “wow” moments and their “ow” moments ahead of time is key, she said. “Ow” moments especially are helpful because hiring managers can look for areas of learning and growth.
Carroll said honesty is the best policy in job interviews.
“It’s a more-relaxed type of interviewing,” she said of situational interviews. “It’s not your typical question-versus-answer interview. There are no right or wrong answers. It’s all about whether you and the company are the right fit.”