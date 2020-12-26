GALENA, Ill. — A local fire department’s holiday video has gone viral, with more than 1,200 people sharing it on Facebook so far.
The Galena Territory Fire Station and Scales Mound Fire Protection District posted the two minute, 22 second video on Sunday. It features fire department vehicles flashing their lights in a rhythmic display in coordination with the song “Carol of the Bells.”
“We’re looking for volunteers (and) thought this would be a fun way to ask for help,” states the message that accompanied the video. “Even if you can’t volunteer yourself, a like and a share of our video means so much to us.”
The beginning of the video itself features a similar message and encourages people to go to scalesmoundfire.org for information.
Watch the video at https://fb.watch/2BMs0UdCY-/.