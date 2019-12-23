A white Christmas might be the dream, but forecasters say tri-state residents likely will have to settle for a different look.
A City of Dubuque official and a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities both said the forecast through the end of the week largely is free of precipitation.
Whether that is good or bad news depends on your perspective. Aspiring snowman-builders likely will be disappointed, but anyone who has to leave the house can breathe a sigh of relief.
“Weather’s going to be great for any travel for Christmas through most, if not all, of next week,” said meteorologist Tim Gross.
John Klostermann, director of Dubuque’s public works department, also predicted a quiet holiday.
“It looks pretty good right now,” he said. “All indications are that we’ll probably make it through Christmas anyway.”
Winter weather largely has eschewed the tri-state area in the weeks leading up to the season’s official start date. It has been a striking change from October and November, when winter appeared set to embark on a bruising season.
More than 9 inches of snow fell in Dubuque in October, setting a record. Another 5.5 inches fell in November, which is above average but far from a record.
“What’s crazy about this year was those late October, early November snowfalls,” said Klostermann. “We had pretty substantial snowfalls, too.”
However, through the first 22 days of December, just 8/10ths of an inch of snow has fallen in Dubuque.
“This stretch here that we’ve had since mid-November has really been beneficial,” Klostermann said.
He said the city uses about 5,500 tons of salt per year. The city started the year with about 10,000 tons — essentially a two-year supply, Klostermann said.
Though the city has been called to respond to eight snow events so far, it is on pace to make it through the season on budget or better.
“I’d say if this continues through the end of December, we’re probably going to be a little bit ahead of our budget,” Klostermann said.
But the area’s luck likely will run out soon. January is likely to bring colder-than-normal temperatures and likely more precipitation.
“The very end of this year, the beginning of next year, it looks like we’re going to see one or two systems that are going to impact the area,” Gross said. “(They) could be giving us rain, could be giving us snow depending on which model you’re looking at in the outlook for January.”