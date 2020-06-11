A college commencement on an early June day more than 60 years ago featured an address by a man who in a few years would rise to the highest position in American politics.
John F. Kennedy had served as a U.S. senator for three years when he delivered an address to the graduates of Loras College in June 1956.
“Much is different between Iowa and Massachusetts,” Kennedy said in his commencement address. “We live on a beachhead on the cold Atlantic; you live in the heartland of America. We harvest the sea, you the rolling prairie. Yes, much is different, but much is the same — the same sense of self-reliance, the mutual recognition of the responsibilities as well as the privileges of self-government.”
Kennedy then described Loras as standing as “a bulwark on the North American continent in the battle for the preservation of Christian civilization.”
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Kennedy’s address in its June 4, 1956, edition:
‘LIVING RELIGION’ GIVES COMMUNISTS REAL FEAR, KENNEDY SAYS AT LORAS
Religion is at the root of the present world struggle — not Christianity as a weapon or as propaganda — but in terms of “good versus evil, right versus wrong.”
This theme was developed by Sen. John F. Kennedy, U.S. senator from Massachusetts, during his commencement address Sunday afternoon to the graduates of Loras College.
The boyish-faced senator, whose impressive civil and military record belies the fact that he appears little older than the graduates to whom he spoke, referred again and again to Cardinal Newman’s words, “the stern encounter” which will come when two living principles, one within the church and one outside, meet in conflict.
“The Communist rulers do not fear the phraseology of religion or the ceremonies and churches and denominational organizations,” Kennedy said. “What they fear is the profound consequences of a religion that is lived, not merely acknowledged.”
At first, it might seem that we are certain of eventual victory if the ultimate struggle is a moral encounter, the senator continued.
“But too often we permit the Communists to choose the ground,” Kennedy said.
Before beginning his address, Sen. Kennedy noted that Loras is famous for running the only mock Democratic convention with a Republican senator as a keynote speaker. The experience left Sen. Hickenlooper “shaken but a better Republican than ever,” Kennedy joked.
The graduation ceremonies began Sunday morning with baccalaureate exercises in the Chapel of Christ the King.
The Solemn Pontifical Mass was celebrated by the Most Rev. Loras T. Lane, auxiliary bishop of Dubuque and president of Loras College. The presiding prelate was the Most Rev. Leo Binz, archbishop of Dubuque.
The academic procession which launched the afternoon ceremony was brightened by the colorful robes of the archbishops, bishops and monsignors, many of whom were in Dubuque to attend the dedication of the St. Rose Priory.
Professors in their multicolored academic hoods and the gold-and-purple hoods of the graduates added more color to the procession, which was headed by two youths in gold uniforms bearing the American and school flags.