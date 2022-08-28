POTOSI, Wis. — Dubuque resident Chelsea Williams doesn’t have a favorite part of Potosi Brewfest.
Instead, she said she goes in with an open mind, ready to try new beers and meet new people.
“I guess my favorite part is finding a new favorite every time,” she said.
Williams was one of many among the crowd at the annual event, held Saturday at the Holiday Gardens Event Center.
Organizers estimated somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people would attend, including volunteers and vendors. That’s more than triple the size of Potosi’s population.
“Whenever you get that many people coming to a small community, it’s impactful for everyone,” said event organizer and Potosi Foundation President Dave Fritz.
Saturday’s festivities marked the 14th annual Brewfest, which drew more than 60 vendors from across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Jen and Sean Wolfe, of Platteville, have attended the Brewfest each year it’s been held. The couple said they keep coming back for the drinks and positive atmosphere.
Sean Wolfe, who grew up in Potosi, added that the event offers a unique opportunity to introduce people to the area.
“I love that we get to show off our little corner of the world here,” he said. “It’s a way people can learn about these little places and see that you don’t have to go to a big city to have fun.”
Kara Rohleder, of Chicago, said she attends the event each year with her family. They first attended when her sister was enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and it has become somewhat of a tradition.
“You have to pace yourself,” Rohleder said of her Brewfest strategy. “What I usually do is one quick lap at the beginning, so I know where I want to go by the end of the day.”
One new vendor this year was IA Native Spirits, an Iowa company known for its limoncello, a bright yellow Italian liqueur. Nicole Aroche’s father, David Farrell, is one of the company’s owners, and she helped run the Brewfest booth Saturday.
Aroche said Potosi Brewfest was definitely the biggest brewing festival they’d participated in. She said the event helped them meet customers face to face, which hasn’t always been an option for the nearly two-year-old company.
“We’ve had so much fun with the tastings because when we first got the license, it was during COVID,” she said. “We want to meet people and get the product out there.”
All proceeds from Brewfest go toward the Potosi Foundation, which manages Potosi’s National Brewery Museum and Potosi Brewing Company. Fritz said events like Brewfest are invaluable in helping the foundation do that work.
“If it wasn’t for events like these, we wouldn’t have what we have here in Potosi now,” he said.
