Authorities said a man led officers on a short vehicle pursuit before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Shaunquel J. Gentry, 24, of Thornton, Ill., was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Main Street on a warrant charging eluding and possession of marijuana. He was arrested at approximately 2:42 p.m. March 22 in the 3300 block of Dana Drive on related charges of driving while barred, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while revoked.

