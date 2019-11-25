PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Prairie du Chien has submitted a written offer to purchase Blackhawk Junction Mall from Crawford County for $612,000.
The county is currently reviewing the document and will deliver a counter-offer, according to County Treasurer Deanne Lutz. Because the deliberations are being conducted in closed session, she declined to disclose further details.
After the mall’s previous owners ceased to pay taxes in 2014, the county possessed the property and intends to auction it if an agreement with the City of Prairie du Chien cannot be reached.
City leaders hope to spark development rather than see the property head to auction.