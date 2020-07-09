A Dubuque pedestrian was injured this morning when she was hit on a sidewalk by a vehicle involved in a crash.
Kristi L. Oberhoffer, 35, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for "suspected minor/non-incapacitating" injuries, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. today at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and Kaufmann Avenue. The report states that Mary L. Musselman, 51, of Platteville, Wis., was westbound on Kaufmann when she ran a stop sign at the intersection.
At the same time, Patrick L. Scherf, 17, of Dubuque, was northbound on JFK. The report states that he said his brakes went out while he was going downhill toward the intersection. His vehicle struck Musselman's, causing it to strike Oberhoffer, who was standing on the northwest corner of the intersection, and a utility pole.
The report states that Scherf admitted to officers that he knew his vehicle's brakes were not working properly prior to driving. He was cited with defective braking equipment and driving with a suspended license.
Musselman was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.