LANCASTER, Wis. -- A Lancaster Community Schools technology and engineering teacher has been named a teacher of the year for the state of Wisconsin.
Eric Mumm, who works at Lancaster High School, was one of five educators named 2022 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year by the state's Department of Public Instruction today.
Mumm has nine years of experience in the education field and also serves as adviser to the school's National Honor Society. He said in his application that he aims to “help students develop and retain a diverse and essential toolkit for anything beyond high school, from everyday life skills to college to the workforce,” according to a press release.
The state Teachers of the Year were selected for their dedication to students and their profession. Honorees will receive a $3,000 personal award.
“The five educators recognized with this honor are truly committed to their students and have gone to great lengths to support them as learners," State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a press release.
One of the five teachers eventually will be selected to represent the state in the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year Program.