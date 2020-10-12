DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Democrat Ryan Quinn is running for the Iowa House of Representatives both to balance the ballot in District 57 and for an opportunity to instill economic justice he sees lacking in the state.
He faces Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, in the Nov. 3 election. The district represents most of Dubuque County outside the City of Dubuque.
Born in Wisconsin, Quinn moved to Iowa in the late 1990s, with a high school degree and with plans to enter the world of software and web development. He succeeded in that, but said he knows how Iowa’s poorest residents feel.
“I came up the hard way,” he said.
One solution that Quinn sees is reversing past moves to deny collective bargaining rights for teachers and other state employees.
“We have to return those rights to our state workers,” he said. “It is incredibly important. It is, among many things, hurting our ability to retain quality employees in the public sector.”
Quinn also points to the rate at which the state has increased funding to public education.
“We’re not keeping up with inflation and growth,” he said. “We have to. To increase below that is not an increase at all. And we need to restore the previous practice of passing those bills earlier, so districts can plan.”
This ties into Quinn’s view of state funding in general.
“All of those things have direct impacts — the changes made in the name of economy or austerity,” he said. “But when you give big tax breaks, then cut services to the people who need them the most, that’s not being fiscally responsible. That’s just faking.”
Quinn takes issue with any tax incentive to large — and especially to out-of-state — companies as a way to add jobs in Iowa.
“We need to invest those funds locally and provide incentives and tax relief for Iowans wanting to start small businesses,” he said. “There is a lot we can do within our state without sending lots of money out of state in order to bring in jobs. We’re pretty self-sufficient people. When we get a hand up instead of a handout, we’re pretty good at creating amazing things.”
Being in the web development field, Quinn knows especially the importance of rural broadband development. Quinn said that he knows plenty of family farms run into the same problem to reach their markets.
“When you look around the country, the places which have had the most success are those who have supported local cooperatives and municipal utilities,” he said. “When you have one of those, you have people whose first concern is servicing their community rather than servicing their shareholders.”
Quinn also wants to increase Iowa’s minimum wage “in a staggered way,” so as to not overburden small businesses while helping the state’s workers.