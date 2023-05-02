Dubuque Community School Board members this week rejected a contract for a project to bring solar panels to a Dubuque elementary school and reissued it to a different contractor, with construction still slated to take place this summer.

At a special meeting, the board unanimously voted to award a $325,140 construction contract to Iowa Solar Pros for the Sageville Elementary School solar panel project, which will install over 400 solar panels on the school's roof.

