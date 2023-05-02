Dubuque Community School Board members this week rejected a contract for a project to bring solar panels to a Dubuque elementary school and reissued it to a different contractor, with construction still slated to take place this summer.
At a special meeting, the board unanimously voted to award a $325,140 construction contract to Iowa Solar Pros for the Sageville Elementary School solar panel project, which will install over 400 solar panels on the school's roof.
The board in March had approved a contract with Blue Sky Solar Corp. for the project. However, Ken Johnson, project architect with Straka Johnson Architects, said Blue Sky Solar was unable to provide certain required contractual documents for the project, leading the district to void its contract and rebid the project last month.
The district received two bids during the second round of bidding for the project: a bid of $325,140 from Iowa Solar Pros and a bid of $373,125 from Eagle Point Solar LLC.
This week, school board members formally rejected the bid from Blue Sky Solar -- which chose not to submit a second bid -- and awarded the contract to Iowa Solar Pros.
Rob Powers, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds, said after the meeting that the installation of the solar panels still is planned to begin in June and will take four to six weeks to complete.
