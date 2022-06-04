The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors did not vote this week to publish notice of a public hearing on proposed changes to the ordinance for use of ATVs/UTVs on county roads, given that the Legislature approved a statewide law.
Dubuque County supervisors had planned the vote to hold a public hearing on June 13, but that was before the Legislature passed its bill, sending it to Gov. Kim Reynolds's desk.
It would would allow all-terrain and utility vehicles driven by riders 18 and older on most roads in the state outside of cities' limits, excluding state highways and interstates. That would include county roads, except where counties work with local rider groups on exceptions, with lights and safety requirements in place. The law provides no time-of-day limits.
Cities still will be able to regulate ATV/UTV use on city streets. That bill would take effect July 1, unless vetoed by Reynolds.
Meanwhile, Dubuque County's ordinance is set to sunset on June 30.
So, Board of Supervisors Chairman Harley Pothoff, Supervisor Ann McDonough and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said Wednesday that the plan is to allow the county's separate ordinance to sunset.
Dragotto said the Board of Supervisors will hold a short work session on the topic at their meeting on Monday, June 6.
