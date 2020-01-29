A consultant and city staff recommend that the City of Dubuque switch to automated trash collection, a move that would cost about $1.9 million and lead to a spike in solid waste fees for residents.
Consultant Foth Infrastructure & Environment, of Johnston, Iowa, presented the figures to City Council members Tuesday night during a work session. The city budgeted $30,000 to hire the firm to review the performance and rates of the city’s garbage and recycling collection services.
Foth recommended that the city streamline its pay-as-you-throw fee schedule, paired with automated trash collection.
“We want to go fully automated for trash in areas of the city that make sense,” said city Resource Management Coordinator Anderson Sainci, saying that the move will lessen the need for two people to be on collection routes.
He said staff “think there’s a lot of value” to such a move, through staffing efficiencies and a reduced risk of injury and workers’ compensation claims.
To do so, it is estimated the city would have to spend nearly $1 million on new trash carts for all residents — essentially, large trash cans with rear wheels that could be picked up by the trucks’ robotic arms — in addition to an estimated $676,000 to buy two automated collection trucks. In total, the firm estimates the city would need to spend about $1.9 million over the next three fiscal years for equipment replacement, including adding robotic arms to trucks already owned by the city.
Currently, residents can set out their own 35-gallon trash can or bag or use city-provided 48-, 65- and 95-gallon carts.
In conjunction with the recommendation to go to the automated collection system, Public Works Director John Klostermann said staff plans to ask council members to increase Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee 10.6%, from $15.62 to $17.27 per month, as they set next year’s budget.
That rate would put Dubuque toward the top of Iowa’s 11 largest cities for average solid waste collection rates, behind Council Bluffs ($18/month), Cedar Rapids ($22.53/month) and Ames ($26.25/month). The average, without Dubuque, is $16.55 a month, according to the consultant.
“That’s the balancing act we do to meet council goals and priorities to issue less debt each year,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “Do we want to raise the rate 10.5% and pay for it in cash, or raise the rate 7.5% and issue debt?”
Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque, said the group favors many of the ideas in the consultant’s report but disagrees with some of the recommendations.
Schultz argues that “a majority, but not an overwhelming majority, are good with the 35-gallon” trash can or bag.
The group, too, questions how a recommendation to replace 35-gallon trash cans with 48-gallon garbage carts fits with a city goal to significantly reduce waste heading to the landfill by 2037.