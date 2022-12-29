MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Amber Byrne crouched on the surface of a frozen Jackson County pond on Wednesday afternoon, her eyes glued to the line descending from her fishing pole into the circular hole in the ice.

“I thought I saw (the line) move once, so I’m moving it out to the middle,” said the 11-year-old, as she adjusted the fishing line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.