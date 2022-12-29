Ella Rockwell fishes as Iris Wagner points to the fish finder at Selzer Pond near Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday. The activity was part of Jackson County Conservation’s overnight camp, held in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Gene Jones, natural resource technician with the Iowa DNR, shows Kyra Struve, 10, how to spot fish with a fish finder at Selzer Pond near Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday. The event was part of Jackson County Conservation's overnight camp, held in partnership with Iowa State Extension.
Students in fourth through sixth grades learn to ice fish at Selzer Pond near Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday. The event was part of Jackson County Conservation's overnight camp, held in partnership with Iowa State Extension.
Kyra Struve, 10, learns to ice fish at Selzer Pond near Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday. The event was part of Jackson County Conservation's overnight camp, held in partnership with Iowa State Extension.
Ella Rockwell (left) and Iris Wagner show off their catch at Selzer Pond near Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday. The event was part of Jackson County Conservation's overnight camp, held in partnership with Iowa State Extension.
Kyra Struve, 10, shows off her catch ice fishing at Selzer Pond near Maquoketa, Iowa, on Wednesday. The event was part of Jackson County Conservation's overnight camp, held in partnership with Iowa State Extension.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Amber Byrne crouched on the surface of a frozen Jackson County pond on Wednesday afternoon, her eyes glued to the line descending from her fishing pole into the circular hole in the ice.
“I thought I saw (the line) move once, so I’m moving it out to the middle,” said the 11-year-old, as she adjusted the fishing line.
“That means there might be some fish over here,” said Skylar Taylor, also 11, seated next to her own hole in the ice nearby.
Seconds later, with a shout of excitement, Amber pulled up a small fish.
“It’s slimy,” she said as she removed the hook, held the squirming fish for a moment and then released it back into the water.
The two girls were ice fishing as part of a winter overnight adventure camp hosted by Jackson County Conservation and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Jackson County.
Jen Meyer, naturalist with Jackson County Conservation, said the groups have been collaborating to host the annual camp for fourth- through sixth-graders for more than 10 years, with a pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It breaks up winter break, and the kids have so much fun,” she said.
In addition to ice fishing, on Wednesday night, the approximately 20 campers were scheduled to go snowshoeing, build fires, make crafts and learn about animal adaptations for winter. They would spend the night in the Hurstville Interpretive Center, play games and watch a movie.
“It’s educational, but in an informal setting, a place they can explore different things and be curious about nature,” said Joy Gnade, an AmeriCorps member with ISU Extension and Outreach of Jackson County.
The campers spent the first part of the afternoon ice fishing at Selzer Pond, located on a 25-acre property the conservation department is leasing from the estate of Carl R. Selzer.
County conservation staff and Iowa Department of Natural Resources representatives taught the budding anglers how to use Vexilar equipment, which flashes sonar signals down into the water and helps detect the depth at which fish are suspended in the pond.
“Let a little more line out, because there’s fish right down there at the bottom,” said Royce Bowman, a fisheries technician with Iowa DNR, as he helped 10-year-old Iris Wagner set her hook. “If you’re not getting a bite, just jig (the line) up and down a bit … The water’s frozen, so the fish are almost frozen, too.”
Chelsae Schmidt, 11, said she had attended the camp previously and enjoyed the chance to participate in outdoor activities during the winter.
“I like that we are outdoors for a lot of the time, because it’s super fun,” she said.
Amber, also a veteran camper, said she was looking forward to playing outdoor games like sardines once it got dark later that evening.
“We actually have snow this year, too. Last year, it wasn’t snowy outside,” she said.
