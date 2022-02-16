EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District is pursuing two facility projects with a total estimated cost of more than $11 million.
District officials presented information to the school board this week regarding the proposed expansion of the vocational building and cafeteria at Western Dubuque High School.
School board members approved finalizing design plans for both projects and putting them out for bid, though School Board President Jessica Pape said there were some concerns about current construction costs.
“We decided it’s better to just get the projects going now instead of waiting,” she added. “I think it’ll just be great for the students.”
Jacob Feldmann, principal at Western Dubuque High School, said the projects are slated to go out for bid in August or September, with a deadline for bids in October.
According to this schedule, he said, the vocational building would be completed by December 2023 and the cafeteria would be finished by March 2024. The projects are currently estimated to cost $4.2 million and $7.1 million, respectively.
The vocational building project would double the size of the current structure, which was built in 2015 and spans nearly 14,000 square feet. The facility now holds automotive and manufacturing classes, and Feldmann said the addition would add agriculture, construction and engineering classes to the building
“We’re excited for this opportunity for our kids,” he said. “... Our district has a vision for our vocational programs, and this will also make more rooms for classroom space as we grow enrollment-wise.”
Pape said the vocational building expansion would free up more classroom space in the main high school building. She noted that the district has a few large classes of middle-schoolers coming up.
“This will just give our students the top of the line, as far as it comes to educational tools for the workforce,” she said. “Having state-of-the-art facilities for that is a real positive for us.”
The cafeteria project also would provide more space for students, creating one large cafeteria that can seat about 500 students at a time, and it would update the kitchen.
“Our kitchen is so outdated,” Feldmann said. “We currently have two lunchrooms. This will bring it all into one. Essentially, we’ll be starting over new. We’re also looking to use this as a possible learning space outside of lunch, for meetings and things like that.”
Pape also noted that the cafeteria project would add air conditioning to the space, a feature not in the current cafeteria.
“It’s been needing an update for quite some time now,” she said. “It’ll flow better for students and staff and also really just free up some space.”