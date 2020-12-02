Dubuque County has launched an initiative to encourage planting to benefit pollinators.
Mowing to Monarchs seeks to encourage the planting of native pocket planting, beneficial trees and shrubs and pollinator meadows, according to a press release.
It states that up to $350 is available for individual landowners planting native prairie plants and up to $2,500 is available to local city governments within the county.
The individual landowner grant also offers a combination of workshops, private coaching, planting guides and funding for installing native pollinator planting in lawns.
Dubuque County Conservation is assisting with the support portion of this program with funding, workshops, landowner coaching and site visits.
Applications are available and can fund as many as 60 landowners.
Visit https://bit.ly/36qzBVr for more information on the program and to apply.