The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Gerald M. Nadermann, 58, of 612 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree burglary.
- Christian M. Laugesen, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Sixth and Iowa streets on charges of first-degree harassment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and intoxication by drugs.
- Tiffany A. Hodges, 40, of 280 W. 17th St., Apt. 22, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia, as well as charges of failing to appear in court.
- Jacob D. Hammel, 29, of 2140 Jaeger Drive, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to his vehicle between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8:40 a.m. Sunday while it was parked in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.