Dubuque County Board of Health members on Wednesday night argued that limitations on how much spending they can approve from county funds earmarked for COVID-19 relief were too constraining.
The discussion followed a 2-1 decision by county supervisors last week to give county health department Director Patrice Lambert the authority to spend $10,000 — of the more than $865,800 that the supervisors had allocated to the Board of Health to respond to the pandemic — without returning for the Board of Supervisors’ approval.
To that point, if any of that money was to be spent, the Board of Health had to approve the expenditure, then the request went to the county supervisors.
Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen said Wednesday that the setup stopped the board appointed as “watchdogs for the county’s health” from being as nimble as needed in a pandemic.
“Right now, we have a process that requires us to review something, make a motion, then go back to the supervisors before we can do anything,” he said. “That does not seem to be in the spirit of how we’re supposed to be acting. Because for us to call a special meeting to spend $5,000 (more) doesn’t make sense. I’m not going to support a special meeting for something like that.”
Board Vice Chairwoman Diane Pape-Freiburger agreed.
“I don’t know why that was decided,” she said. “We did not need to do that prior to this (pandemic), especially when it was already allocated to the Board of Health.”
Last week, Supervisor Dave Baker said he voted in favor of the $10,000 spending authority because it was “an improvement.” He just did not want to go further because he will pass the torch to Supervisor-elect Harley Pothoff next month.
And Supervisor Jay Wickham voted against the motion, in favor of giving Lambert unlimited spending authority of the COVID-19 funds during the pandemic.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, however — although favoring the $10,000 authority — insisted that the supervisors maintain the final say.
“What’s happening at the Board of Health is more than $800,000 put in the hands of a board of nine volunteers,” she said then. “Those expenditures need to come to us so they are set up to be reimbursed by the appropriate agency.”
That wording rankled several members of the Board of Health.
“I take exception when I hear that we’re just nine volunteers,” Bechen said.
Pape-Freiburger said that, in particular, the board members were appointed by supervisors in part because of their backgrounds. Pape-Freiburger is a careerlong health care professional. The majority of the board members have professional experience in the field.
“Those kind of comments undermine the things we’re trying to do,” she said.
Board Member Katie Jones also pointed to the many hours per week the board members have spent on COVID-19 response.
In any case, Bechen proposed a work session with the supervisors to try to clear things up.
“I’d like to see that it’s straightened out before we get into our next budget year,” he said.
Bechen debuted the first look at the board’s possible budget request for the county health department for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. It includes $200,000 more for COVID-19 relief, including $30,000 for contact tracing, vaccination administration and close work with the county’s long-term-care facilities for a six-month period, and $20,000 for vaccine advertising.
Board of Health members are expected to vote on their budget request to the supervisors during a Dec. 16 meeting.