NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man recently was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for an altercation during which he was accused of stabbing another man.

Benjamin R. Everson, 35, of Fennimore, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after entering a no-contest plea to charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm, felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed at the request of prosecutors.