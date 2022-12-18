NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin man recently was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for an altercation during which he was accused of stabbing another man.
Benjamin R. Everson, 35, of Fennimore, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after entering a no-contest plea to charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm, felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed at the request of prosecutors.
Everson must report to jail on Dec. 26, according to the sentencing order from Judge Duane Jorgenson.
Court documents state that a woman told authorities Everson grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall on May 25, 2021, as Everson was moving out his belongings from her New Diggings residence.
A short time later, as Everson was sitting in his vehicle outside, he was approached by Emil L. Melssen, 33, of Platteville. Documents state Melssen reported that Everson stabbed him, after which Melssen punched Everson in the face twice.
Melssen was taken to Southwest Health in Platteville, where he received stitches for a puncture wound to the bicep.
Everson told authorities that Melssen punched him, which prompted him to stab Melssen in self-defense. He also said Melssen swung a bat or bar at him, striking his vehicle.
Authorities said Everson backed his vehicle into Melssen’s vehicle before Everson fled the scene.
Melssen is charged in connection with the incident. He faces charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. His next court hearing is Feb. 20.