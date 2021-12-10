Police said a man has been arrested for a shooting early Halloween morning in Dubuque.
Diangelo D. Washington, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, being a felon in control of a firearm, two counts of failure to appear and parole violation.
Court documents state that Dubuque police officers responded at about 2 a.m. Oct. 31 to the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue after a disturbance was reported. While officers were investigating, they heard multiple gunshots being fired in the vicinity.
Officers checked the area and found three spent 9 mm shell casings. Dubuque Police Department Capt. Joe Messerich said there were no reported injuries.
Police said traffic camera footage showed a man coming from the gas station at 1401 Central and shooting at another person in the 1400 block of Central. Camera footage showed the path the suspect took after the shooting and authorities said they found a 9 mm handgun left along the path.
Surveillance video from the gas station helped authorities identify Washington as the shooter, police reported. Messerich said police do not know if Washington and the other person were acquainted. Documents state that Washington has multiple felony convictions and is currently on parole.
Messerich said the shooting marks the 20th incident of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year. That total is the highest in a calendar year since 2017, when there also were 20. There were five such shootings in 2018, 16 in 2019 and 17 in 2020.