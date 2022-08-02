EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility reported an increase in net sales to $244 million in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release.

CVR Partners on Monday reported net income of $118 million for the period, compared to net income of $7 million and net sales of $138 million for the second quarter of 2021.

