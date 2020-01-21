Several Grant County municipalities held caucuses in advance of the April 7 election. The candidates who will appear on the ballots include:
VILLAGE OF BLOOMINGTON
Trustee (pick three): Tim Senn (i), Dennis Moris (i) and Nick Kovacs.
VILLAGE OF LIVINGSTON
Trustee (pick three): Jason Potter (i), John Jelle (i) and Linda Friesen (i).
VILLAGE OF MONTFORT
Trustee (pick three): Kent Drury, Holly Witzig, Don Pluemer (i) and J.D. Fishnick.
VILLAGE OF POTOSI
Trustee (pick three): Richard Simonini, Jill Wunderlin, Jenny Richardson and William Whitaker (i).
VILLAGE OF TENNYSON
Trustee (pick two): Keith Oyen (i) and Larry Leibfried (i).