Dr. Tauseef Khan has seen considerable changes in cardiovascular care in the past 10 years.
“Cardiology, especially interventional cardiology, is a fast-moving, very research-oriented field, and there are newer technologies coming up,” said Khan, medical director of cardiovascular services at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
It has been 10 years since Finley received state regulatory approval to launch a heart catheterization lab at its facility. Cardiac catheterization is a procedure in which a thin, flexible tube, called a catheter, is guided through a blood vessel to the heart to treat certain heart conditions, such as blocked arteries.
The need for catheterization services has risen in recent years as COVID-19 spread throughout the community, Khan said.
“COVID triggers inflammatory cascades in our bodies, and there are situations where blood clots form in sick COVID patients,” he said. “So, not only did heart disease not take a vacation during the COVID pandemic, COVID actually increased the number of acute coronary syndrome (patients) and acute presentation of peripheral arterial disease (the blockage of blood vessels outside the heart).”
Khan said advancements in the field during the past 10 years have reduced the need for open-heart surgical procedures for certain patients.
“The most significant, impactful interventional technology in the past 10 years, in my opinion, is percutaneous valve replacement,” he said.
That procedure is a minimally invasive way to replace a diseased heart valve through the use of a manufactured valve placed in the heart by a catheter.
“These valves can be replaced, others can be repaired without open-heart surgery,” Khan said.
As with other medical procedures, the less invasive the treatment, the generally shorter the recovery time.
“That’s the most significant advancement that has moved from research to the bedside,” Khan said.
In order to open its catheterization lab, Finley had to obtain a certificate of need from the State Health Facilities Council, part of the Iowa Department of Public Health. The certificate process is designed to reduce unnecessary duplication of health care services in a community. Finley’s project was opposed at the time by MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, which has provided catheterization services since 1984.
Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States and is a principal cause of hospital admissions.
“We have two labs in town, so people who come to the hospital have an immediate ability to get to a cath lab,” said Bob Wethal, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at MercyOne.
Khan said collaboration is not uncommon in the cardiovascular field in Dubuque.
“Not only have both hospitals done well, but it has brought both hospitals together,” he said. “In the cardiovascular field, I have worked very closely with my colleagues at (MercyOne).”
Wethal said MercyOne’s catheterization lab has upgraded its equipment and begun using a few new devices during the past decade.
Wethal said he also considers valve replacement by catheterization to be among the chief advancements in care.
“The patients can be home in two days,” he said.
As with other medical fields, Wethal said workforce shortages pose a recent, potential challenge for both area catheterization labs.
“The issue we are seeing is, we have highly trained people who work in these centers and we bump up to times where we almost don’t have enough people to staff two facilities,” Wethal said. “We’ve been very lucky so far keeping enough staff to operate 24 hours.”
Khan said Finley has been dealing with the workforce challenge for the past two or two-and-half years.
“I feel a deeper level of understanding is necessary in the whole medical community so that the most valuable nursing staff and technologists can be valued appropriately so that we don’t run into these situations,” he said.