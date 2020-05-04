Dubuque police are investigating allegations that a former Holy Family Catholic Schools administrator stole tens of thousands of dollars from the system and sold school equipment while keeping the proceeds.
Court documents filed last week show that investigators served a search warrant at the home of Todd Wessels, 48, of 1330 Belmont St., after system leaders found what they believe to be evidence of crimes that included Wessels in 2019 using his system credit card to upload about $53,000 to a PayPal account that he used for personal purchases.
“A review of financial records ... indicate Wessels was making numerous unauthorized purchases with Holy Family money for years, to include paying his Alliant Energy bill for his residence ..., making food purchases at grocery stores and restaurants, purchasing theatre tickets and making nonschool related purchases,” the search warrant application reads.
Wessels, who was principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and the system’s curriculum/technology director, was placed on administrative leave in February and resigned in March.
No criminal charges have been filed. Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said the matter remains under investigation.
According to the warrant application, Holy Family Director of Finance Bonnie Sigwarth and Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann raised questions about Wessels purchasing unexplained pre-paid Visa cards.
Wessels maintained that he was using the cards to purchase apps for the district’s computers.
After Wessels was placed on leave, Sigwarth and Bormann accessed financial records and Wessels’ PayPal account. Sigwarth found that Wessels appeared to have used his Holy Family credit card to buy pre-paid cards and upload them to his PayPal account, according to the warrant application.
“In 2019 alone, Wessels uploaded approximately $53,000 to his personal PayPal account,” the application reads. Account records showed “hundreds” of purchases Wessels made for personal items.
Bormann looked into Wessels’ school accounts “and learned that Wessels was selling computer and technology equipment” online, the application states.
“The items Wessels was selling were purchased with Holy Family money and the proceeds were being deposited into Wessels personal PayPal account,” the application states.
Dubuque police searched Wessels’ home on April 7, and the warrant return was filed last week in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. Police seized items such as laptops, virtual reality goggles, tablets, smart home equipment and musical instruments.
Officials from Holy Family declined to comment for this story, saying the investigation is ongoing and the matter is related to personnel.
Attempts to reach Wessels last week were unsuccessful. In early March, however, he posted about his resignation on Facebook.
“I have come to the decision that those who know me, know my character and what I stand for will continue to believe in me,” he wrote. “To those who don’t know me, I hope they are able to keep an open mind and realize there are two sides to every story.”