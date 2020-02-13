A free youth climate action workshop will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, in Dubuque.
The workshop will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 2155 University Ave.
A press release states that the workshop is intended for children ages 10 to 17 and will feature group discussions on climate change. It will be hosted by the City of Dubuque Sustainability Department and paleBluedot, a provider of climate change and sustainability planning organization.
Pizza and snacks will be provided.
Registration is encouraged and can be completed at http://bit.ly/youthCAP.