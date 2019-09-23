Research for the Kids announced early Sunday that the Dubuque group smashed its previous fundraising record.
Organizers revealed that this year’s efforts raised $291,186.04.
The total was unveiled at the conclusion of the group’s largest event of the year — its 11th annual poker run, followed by a meal and live and silent auctions at Happy’s Place in Dubuque. This year’s route on Saturday featured stops at Dirty Ernie’s in Farley, Bofly’s Painted Horse Saloon in Bernard and Main Street in Bellevue. Other fundraising events and efforts also are held in the year prior to the event.
All proceeds benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.
The group has raised about $1.7 million for the hospital since 2009.