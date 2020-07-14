A Dubuque woman was sentenced Monday to probation for neglecting to care for her “severely malnourished” baby.
Iesha D. Searcy, 29, of 1430½ Washington St., must report to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for two to five years of probation. Fulfilling all obligations would expunge her record of the felony conviction, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter agreed with the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation.
“The defendant has, essentially, no criminal history whatsoever,” he said.
Searcy, and her boyfriend, Mark D. Ward, 28, of 605 Bluff St., No. 207, were arrested in February 2019 on warrants charging felony neglect of a dependent person. The two were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then-9-month-old daughter.
Searcy failed to take her daughter to regular Women, Infants and Children wellness checks from Dec. 5, 2017, to Aug. 15, 2018. Although during that time her daughter was eligible to receive formula from WIC at no cost, Searcy did not obtain all of the allotted amounts of formula, documents stated.
When the infant was examined by a dietitian on Aug. 15, 2018, she weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces, documents state. She was hospitalized upon a follow-up visit two days later at Medical Associates, where a doctor diagnosed her as failing to thrive and “severely malnourished.”
“Without medical intervention, (the girl) could have developed serious physical problems and even death,” documents stated.
The baby quickly started gaining weight while being “properly fed” in the hospital, according to police.
Searcy, who is a mother of five children, on Monday described herself as “hardworking” and assured the court she would not repeat the offense.
“At the time, I was going through a lot, and I regret what happened,” she said. “I should have kept track of doctors’ appointments. We could have caught things a lot sooner.”
Bitter also suspended a $1,000 civil penalty and attorney costs in light of the financial hardship it would cause Searcy, whose work hours have been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said she lacks savings.
But Bitter required Searcy to pay court costs, which to date total $135.
Ward also pleaded guilty to his charges earlier this year, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.