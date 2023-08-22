Monday afternoon, community members celebrated the official opening of Peosta Elementary School’s new inclusive, accessible playground.
The Peosta Elementary Parent Group raised the funds to build the playground that aims to accommodate kids of all abilities.
Emily Schmerbach, the president of the Peosta Elementary Parent Group, said what started as an idea to replace the regular mulch with rubber mulch blossomed into a full-blown upgrade with ramps, ground-level activities and a flat entry level.
The original playground did meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, but when the pandemic hit, the group started brainstorming more ways to improve the playground.
Prior to the new playground, Schmerbach said, some students were confined to a small area of the playground that had a flat entry level.
“We just really wanted to promote being outside, playing around in a place where everyone can play ...,” Schmerbach said. “Children of all abilities can be on the playground.”
Lucy Wilhelm just started sixth grade and is one of the several sponsors who donated to the new playground.
Lucy wanted to ensure all kids can play together and no one gets teased or left out. She had a stroke before she was born and wears a brace most of the time, which can make it difficult for her to navigate playgrounds.
Lucy decided to donate all the money she received for her first communion to the playground.
“I don’t know the exact amount I gave, but all that matters is people who have wheelchairs and crutches should actually be able to go on the playground,” Lucy said.
Lucy’s mother, Bridget Daly Wilhelm, said it is an important amenity not only for the school, but for the community at large.
“It’s nice when there’s a playground here in town where kids can keep up and play with one another and be kids together,” Daly Wilhelm said.
Melissa O’Brien, the principal of Peosta Elementary School, said the parent group approached her with their plan a little over two years ago and she was fully on board.
“I thought it was something that would take a long time,” O’Brien said. “Within six months time, they came to me and said they had the money. I just could not believe it.”
The project cost $350,000 in total and was funded by donations from area businesses, families, students and organizations.
Kristin Mayo, the treasurer of the parent group, said she was particularly passionate about the project because the playground will benefit kids like her second-grade daughter, who attends Peosta Elementary and has Down Syndrome.
“So many people came out of the woodwork either with donations or offers to help with our fundraisers — our fundraisers just did amazing,” Mayo said.
Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab said at the ceremony that a lot of learning is done outside of the classroom, and the playground wil serve as a place for kids to learn life lessons, work together and be part of a group.
“It’s not just an investment in the school, it’s an investment in the kids here at the school. Not just today’s kids, but kids in the future,” Pfab said.