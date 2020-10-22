All five incumbents who ran for re-election were among the nine people who won seats on the Dubuque County Fair Association Board of Directors this week.
Incumbents Tami Hill, Alison Kruse, Ann Schuster, Tony Steffen and Brian Wessels were elected to three-year terms, as were newcomers Andy Link, Mike Lambert and Matt Theisen. Newcomer Hans Gaul will serve a two-year term.
The three candidates who also were on the ballot were Dana Huettman, John Paul Shepherd and Jennifer Vaske.
In the annual meeting that followed the election, Daryl Biechler again was elected as the board’s president, Tony Steffen was elected as first vice president and Terry Waller was elected as second vice president.