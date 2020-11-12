MANCHESTER, Iowa — An investigation by the Manchester Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration led to a federal conviction of a podiatrist who wrote fraudulent hydrocodone prescriptions to others so they would fill them and give him pills.
Dr. Steven W. Beevers, 58, of Cedar Rapids, recently was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years of probation, including six months of home confinement, and 100 hours of community service. He also must pay a $20,000 fine.
The sentence came after he pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge, according to a press release.
It states that Beevers was the owner of Podiatry Associates PC, which had locations in Delaware, Jones and Linn counties.
“In a plea agreement, Beevers admitted he wrote over 100 false, fictitious and fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone between January 2016 and December 2018 to four acquaintances, including an employee and a neighbor,” the release states. “Beevers used his State of Iowa Board of Podiatry license to write the phony prescriptions on the false pretense that the hydrocodone was necessary for his acquaintances’ medical conditions. The acquaintances then filled the prescriptions, with health insurance paying for the costs except for co-pays that Beevers offered to cover, and then gave some or all of the hydrocodone to Beevers.”