CASCADE, Iowa – A pop-up Cascade Food Pantry food distribution will be held this weekend.
It is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, in the basement of St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate, 408 Third Ave. NW.
Call 563-852-3524 for more information.
