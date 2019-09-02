A household hazardous waste collection will be held in Dubuque on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Materials only will be accepted from Dubuque County residents who make an appointment by Friday, Sept. 6.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Murphy Park. It is sponsored by City of Dubuque and Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency.
Items that will be accepted include household cleaners, motor oil and oil filters, old gasoline, residential fertilizers and pesticides, aerosol cans, antifreeze, household fluorescent bulbs, mercury bulbs, halogen bulbs, sharps that are in sealed, rigid containers, rechargeable batteries, ink and toner cartridges, and oil-based and latex paint, according to a press release.
The materials that will not be accepted include farm chemicals, business chemicals or waste, ammunition and explosives, ether, diethyl ether and picric acid.
To register for the event, visit DMASWA.org or call 563-557-8220, ext. 2.