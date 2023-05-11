Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday questioned the city’s park naming policy following the City Council’s recent rejection of a commission-recommended new park name.
During a regular commission meeting, members agreed to draft a letter to the City Council asking if the commission should continue to follow the current protocol established by the council for selecting a name for a park.
The decision to send the letter was made amidst outspoken frustration by commission members over the City Council’s decision last week to not follow the commission’s recommendation of renaming Pyatigorsk Park to Jaycee Park, instead opting for Sister City International Park.
Recommended for you
“I don’t think there was anything wrong with the process,” said commission member Ron Axtell. “Any time you get public input from the people, then the City Council goes in a totally different direction, I think that sends a totally wrong message.”
Commission members had spent months gathering submissions from the public and debating on a new name for Pyatigorsk Park, which was previously named after the Russian city of Pyatigorsk, a former sister city with Dubuque.
Last year, City Council members directed the commission to come up with a new name for the park after the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque decided to suspend its sister city relationship with the Russian city after Russia invaded Ukraine.
However, after commission members chose to name the park after the Dubuque Jaycees, City Council members opted instead to give the park a name that still celebrated Dubuque’s participation in the sister city program.
Several parks commission members expressed their disappointment in the City Council’s decision, arguing that it went both against the commission members and the residents who took the time to submit name proposals.
“I feel bad for the people who came to us and those meetings,” said commission member Jennifer Tigges. “It was really hard to disappoint anyone, but to disappoint all of them on a technicality?”
The commission is set to recommend names for two new parks in the coming months, one located in the Westbrook subdivision off of Seippel Road and the other at the English Ridge subdivision near English Mill Road. Commission members agreed, however, that they want input from the council on the park naming process before moving forward.
“There maybe should have been some different guidelines,” said Commission Member Robin Kennicker. “I want to make sure we are on the same page with the City Council.”
Commission members expect to review the letter at their next scheduled meeting on June 13 before sending it to Dubuque City Council.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he is open to discussing changing the city’s park naming policy and gaining input from the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“I think it is worth having a discussion on how we want to pursue this process in the future,” Cavanagh said. “I’m totally open to taking a look at the policy.”
(2) comments
You can’t fight city clowncil or stupidity.
Whole discussion is silly. "Sister City" is just a dumb, pointless name, with no connection to Dubuque. Sometimes you have to protect the "public opinion" from itself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.