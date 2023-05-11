Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday questioned the city’s park naming policy following the City Council’s recent rejection of a commission-recommended new park name.

During a regular commission meeting, members agreed to draft a letter to the City Council asking if the commission should continue to follow the current protocol established by the council for selecting a name for a park.

Recommended for you

Tags

(2) comments

ran17

You can’t fight city clowncil or stupidity.

Report Add Reply
dregsofhumanity

Whole discussion is silly. "Sister City" is just a dumb, pointless name, with no connection to Dubuque. Sometimes you have to protect the "public opinion" from itself.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.