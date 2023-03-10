HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District voters will be asked next month to approve a $3.9 million operating referendum that district leaders say is essential to maintaining staff and services.
The measure will appear on the April 4 ballot. It will mark the first time the district has asked voters to approve such a measure, which covers operating costs rather than capital projects.
“Operational costs are things like lights, programming and staff costs,” Superintendent John Costello said. “We’ve been fiscally responsible … but a lot of costs have gone up to create a larger fiscal cliff for districts.”
If approved, the measure would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by up to $1.2 million for the 2023-2024 academic year, $1.3 million for the 2024-2025 academic year and $1.4 million for the 2025-2026 academic year and to levy those funds via local property taxes.
The funds would be used to help cover standard operating and programming expenses for the next three school years. The exact amount borrowed will depend on funding allocated by the state in its upcoming biennial budget.
If approved, the measure is expected to result in little to no tax increase because the district has worked to pay off other previous debt, Costello said.
The Southwestern district is one of 52 districts statewide seeking approval to exceed revenue limits on the April 4 ballot, according to data from the state Department of Public Instruction. District leaders say that number reflects a need for more state funding to be allocated to schools.
“We’re not in a unique situation here. There are so many schools in the state of Wisconsin doing this,” said School Board President Jackie Birkett. “So what’s broken here is the system really that forces schools to go and ask their communities for more funding.”
Wisconsin school funding largely is controlled by state-set revenue limits that cap how much money districts can raise through state general aid and property taxes. Lawmakers have not raised those limits since 2019, saying schools can use federal aid given out during the COVID-19 pandemic to fund projects and programming.
The Southwestern district received $700,000 of such aid through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, though the last of those funds was used to balance this school year’s budget.
If the ballot measure does not receive a simple majority on the April ballot, then the district will have to look at ways to reduce the district’s largest expenses, including salaries, benefits and purchased services, as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
“We’re at bare bones with our budget right now with the way things are and the way inflation is rising, but we’d have to look at making some cuts,” Costello said. “We don’t have a lot of wiggle room with that, so we’re doing everything in our power so we can sustain our budget.”
