Court documents obtained Tuesday provided more details on a Monday shooting in Dubuque in which two vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Friday D. Gardner, 23, of 3227 Getty Terrace, was arrested Monday night in the 1200 block of Locust Street on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with property damage, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to have a valid driver’s license.
Court documents shed light on the shooting that occurred at about 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 17th Street.
Responding officers found fragmented bullets and bullet holes in the area, and witnesses reported seeing a black car and a black sport utility vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shots were fired. Witnesses observed two men ducking near bushes behind the SUV when multiple shots were fired.
Police reported that traffic camera footage showed Gardner driving the black car east on 24th Street from Queen Street. At 4:18 p.m., his vehicle traveled past the SUV, which was stopped on Pinard Street at 24th Street.
The SUV was driven by Diangelo D. Washington, 21, of 724 Lincoln Ave., with a 17-year-old passenger whose name has not been released.
Footage shows Friday Gardner’s vehicle stopping in the 2100 block of White Street at 4:18 p.m., and Joshua K. Gardner, 21, entering the passenger seat. Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said Joshua Gardner and Friday Gardner are cousins.
Traffic camera footage provides a minute-by-minute view of the incident on West 17th.
A minute later, the SUV travels west across Jackson Street on 17th. Gardner’s vehicle turns west onto 17th from Jackson at 4:20 p.m. and pulls three vehicles behind the SUV at the stoplight at Central Avenue.
The SUV travels west across West Locust Street on West 17th and parks along the south curb in the 400 block of West 17th at 4:21 p.m.
About 30 seconds later, Gardner’s vehicle travels west across West Locust on West 17th and stops in the middle of the street adjacent to the SUV. Joshua Gardner exits the passenger door for one second and quickly returns to the vehicle, which then speeds away west on 17th.
Apparently at the same time, Friday Gardner fired shots.
Moments later, the SUV turns around on 17th and travels from the area east on 17th.
Police found the SUV unoccupied in an alley east of the 2200 block of Jackson. The SUV had three bullet holes on the front passenger side of the vehicle.
Traffic camera footage showed Washington and his passenger being picked up in that area, then dropped off in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. A short time later, the pair were picked up by another vehicle. This vehicle was found unoccupied behind a residence in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
Officers saw two males fitting the descriptions of Washington and his passenger leaving the front of the residence.
“They were told to stop, and a lengthy foot pursuit ensued,” documents state. “Eventually, both subjects were taken into custody” as additional officers arrived in the area.
Washington was arrested at 5:55 p.m. in the area of Hill Street and Caledonia Place on a charge of interference with official acts and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. For the latter charge, court documents state that Washington did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 3.
Meanwhile, Friday Gardner’s vehicle was located unoccupied in the 700 block of Kirkwood Street. It had gunshot damage, and its rear driver-side tire was flat. Six .40-caliber shell casings were found between the hood and the windshield on the driver’s side, and one shell casing was located between the trunk lid and the rear windshield.
It is unclear where the gunshot damage came from, as there was no mention of the vehicle being shot in court documents.
At 6:06 p.m., Friday Gardner was located in a different vehicle stopped in the 1200 block of Locust. He was arrested.
McClimon said police do not know a possible motive for the shooting yet and are unsure if any relationship exists between Friday Gardner and the occupants of Washington’s vehicle.
“The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible,” McClimon wrote.
McClimon said there now have been 13 incidents of gunshots being fired with criminal intent in the city of Dubuque this year. There were 16 such instances in 2019 and five in 2018.