The U.S Tennis Association’s youngest president will serve as a keynote speaker for the 2020 Women Lead Change All-Virtual Dubuque Conference, organizers announced today.
Katrina Adams will headline the conference set for Oct. 8. The cost is $125 per person, and registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/2B7tqsq.
Adams also was the first African-American and first former professional tennis player to serve as U.S Tennis Association president, according to the association. She played 12 years on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour, winning 20 doubles titles.
She also has serviced as vice president of the International Tennis Federation since 2015. In 2016, she was appointed as chairwoman of the Fed Cup Committee, and in 2018, she was named chairwoman of the Gender Equality in Tennis Committee.
She was named to Adweek magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Sports” list in 2016 and 2017, and Forbes magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Sports” list in 2017. Also in 2017, Adams was named to Ebony magazine’s “Power 100” list, according to the USTA.